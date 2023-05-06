Mage Crowned Winner of 2023 Kentucky Derby

The horse won the race with 15-1 odds

Andy Lyons/Getty

The winner of the 2023 Kentucky Derby has been crowned!

During the 149th running of the annual horse racing event at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, Mage took home the first place title alongside jockey Javier Castellano.

Mage won the race with 15-1 odds in just over 2 minutes. The horse is trained by Gustavo Delgado.

Angel of Empire was the favorite to take home the victory, with 4-1 odds going into this year's race.

Two Phil's and jockey Jareth Loveberry came in second, while Angel of Empire and jockey Flavien Prat placed third.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related:Four Horses Die at Churchill Downs in Days Leading Up to Kentucky Derby

Derby Day has become a star-studded spectacle where sport meets fashion, bringing out A-list celebrities and athletes for the annual Louisville event.

Chris Pine, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany were in attendance at this year's festivities, alongside Derby mainstays Larry Birkhead and his daughter, Dannielynn.

Michael Reaves/Getty

During the 2022 Kentucky Derby, jockey Sonny Leon and horse Rich Strike took home the first place title and $1.86 million.

Their win over the 19 other contenders was a massive upset, seeing as they only made the cut from the also eligible list after horse Ethereal Road was scratched.

RELATED VIDEO: Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Snaps Colorful Photo with Dad Larry at Kentucky Derby

This year's Kentucky Derby took place after four horses died at Churchill Downs in the days leading up to the event.

Parents Pride died last Saturday, and Chasing Artie suddenly died on Tuesday. Both horses were trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., and the cause of death has not yet been determined, according to a statement from Churchill Downs.

Michael Reaves/Getty

Additionally, two horses, Wild on Ice and Take Charge Briana, suffered "musculoskeletal injuries from which they could not recover."

Story continues

Wild on Ice was training on dirt when the horse got injured on April 27. Take Charge Briana, meanwhile, was injured during a turf race on Tuesday. "Both were ultimately euthanized for humane reasons," according to the statement.

The Kentucky Derby was the first of this year's Triple Crown races. The Preakness Stakes will take place on Saturday, May 20, followed by the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 10.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.