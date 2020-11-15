MAGA rally: One stabbing and at least 20 arrests as Trump supporters descend on DC

Violence broke out between rival groups, after Trump supporters took to Washington DC for the ‘Million MAGA March' (Getty Images)

At least one person has been stabbed and 20 arrested as Trump supporters rallying in Washington DC clashed with counter-protesters.

Tens of thousands took to the US capital to demonstrate on Saturday in the wake of Donald Trump’s election loss, backing the outgoing president’s unsubstantiated claims of election fraud, despite officials calling this year’s vote “most secure” in American history.

Protesters chanted “stop the steal” as they walked towards the Supreme Court building during the “Millions Maga March”, carrying flags and signs including “Best prez ever” and “Trump 2020: Pro life, pro God, pro gun”.

Several other US cities also saw gatherings of Trump supporters unwilling to accept Joe Biden's win.

In Washington, the march was largely peaceful during the day, turning violent as night drew in and clashes with counter-protesters broke out.

One person was stabbed and taken to a trauma centre, emergency services said, while two officers were injured.

Police arrested 20 people, with officials saying charges filed included assault and weapon possession.

Videos posted on social media showed fistfights, projectiles and clubs as Trump supporters clashed with those demanding they take their banners and leave.

The marchers included members of the Proud Boys, a neo-fascist group known for street brawling with ideological opponents at political rallies.

The marchers included members of the Proud Boys, a neo-fascist group known for street brawling with ideological opponents at political rallies.

Meanwhile, some left-wing groups led counter-demonstrations.

Some rival groups could be heard heckling the Trump supporters with chants of: "You lost!"

Mr Trump has refused to concede to Mr Biden following the US election, and has continued making claims without evidence that he was cheated by widespread election fraud.

Several of his legal challenges have failed in court, with a top election official – appointed by Mr Trump – calling evidence presented in court “laughable”.

When also asked about Mr Trump claiming millions of votes towards him had been deleted by software, Ben Hovland from the Election Assistance Commission (EAC) said it was “baffling”.

US officials have found there was no evidence votes were comprised in this year’s presidential election, releasing a statement claiming it was the most secure US election to date.

Additional reporting by agencies

