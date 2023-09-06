MAFS US star Paige Banks announces pregnancy

Lifetime

Married at First Sight US star Paige Banks has revealed she's expecting her first child.

The reality TV star, known for taking part in the 12th season of the dating show, has announced her pregnancy, posing with her boyfriend Justin as they hold their baby scans.

"This is the start of a new chapter for me," she told People in an interview about the big news. "I saw the two lines come across the test and I was shocked, happy and anxious all at the same time."

Paige explained she's always wanted to have a baby and is excited to embark on this journey with her new partner.

"I've always wanted to be a mother and embrace all of the beautiful possibilities that come with raising and nurturing a child of my own, and finally I felt like God had answered the desires of my heart and gave me something that I had been yearning for," she said.

"I'm super grateful that I can share this journey with my person, my safe space, my confidante and most importantly, my best friend," she continued.



"Life isn't always easy, but doing it with you makes things so worthwhile and I can't wait to see you in action with our little love."

During her time on MAFS US, Paige was partnered with Chris Williams, but she chose to divorce him on Decision Day after his ex-fiancée informed him she was pregnant with his baby.

