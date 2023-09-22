MAFS UK's Ella responds to episode 3's row with Nathanial after finding reaction "hard"

Channel 4

Married at First Sight UK star Ella Morgan Clark has responded to her on-screen row with husband Nathanial Valentino.

The new series' third episode this week saw the newlywed couple clash in Mexico, with Ella admitting she didn't feel Nathanial was sexually attracted to her, while the couple accused each other of playing things up for the cameras.

Ella apologised for calling her husband "fake" and a "showman", though arguments continued, with Nathanial accusing Ella of lying after he struggled to get past a conversation about her previous employment as an adult dancer.

The pair ended up spending their honeymoon apart, as Nathanial admitted he wasn't sure whether they would be able to put their issues behind them.

Taking to her Instagram Stories with her nan Valerie after the episode aired, Ella admitted it was "hard" to watch back.

"I just want to say I don't take life too seriously. I've gone through too much. And I'm not going to sit here and dress everything," she began.

"I don't really read comments anymore, but I just want to say my language last night was pretty bad, and I take ownership, and it was disgusting and horrible, and it was hard watching that episode back.

"I am very brash and over the top and crude, and I swear a bit and I'm a bit too honest for my own good. But it doesn't come from a bad place."

Ella went on to reveal that she doesn't read all the comments, largely because of transphobia, as she urged trolls to stop targeting her family.

The star also admitted that some of the reaction has been "hard", though said many messages had "got [her] through everything".

Ella recently spoke to Digital Spy about taking part in the series and making history as the show's first trans contestant. She also teased that there are some "difficult conversations" to come for her with the show's experts.

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

