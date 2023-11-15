MAFS UK star Tasha Jay undergoes surgery on her hand

Channel 4

Married at First Sight UK cast member Tasha Jay has been left "traumatised" by going under the knife.

Over on Instagram, she posted a clip of herself in a hospital gown and an arm sling before telling her thousands of followers: "Well, you lied to me", after many had told the reality TV personality that the surgery would not hurt as much as she feared.

Looking less than pleased, Tasha then reiterated: "Awful, awful. I've got no words, I'm traumatised. Today has been awful. Not to scare anyone that's having the surgery done but everyone that told me it didn't hurt, you liars, liars.

"I screamed, I filled three sick bowls and nearly passed out. Disgusting," she admitted.

Apparently, the actual procedure wasn't the painful part - instead, the pain came when the doctors attempted to numb the area they wanted to work on.

Tasha, who tied the knot with Paul Liba in this autumn's incarnation of MAFS UK, also shut down any calls for her to undergo the same treatment on her other hand, despite some ongoing problems.

"Honestly I feel so sorry for myself, you should have seen me trying to open my mascara, I had to use my mouth. Thank you to everyone who has wished me well, I'm going to try and get some rest. And hopefully wake up and my hand is still there," she shared.

In other news, fellow MAFS UK bride Jay Howard was forced to deny being pregnant earlier this week.

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

