MAFS UK kicks off new season with explosive premiere

Married at First Sight UK premiered its first episode tonight and screened two contrasting weddings in a dramatic first episode that introduced the new cast.



The dating experts, who teased plenty of drama in this season, declared Jay and Luke an exciting match, while finance manager Laura and tennis coach Arthur were also paired up.

However, Laura was adamant about what she wanted in a potential partner – specifically a "Chelsea boy – and said she'd be "pissed off" if she didn't get what she wanted.

Jay and Luke were both nervous, but full of optimism as the wedding approached. When they met at the altar, it was all smiles – and Jay's bridesmaids seemed impressed. Their connection was solidified further when their respective vowels were very similar.

Luke described Jay as "beautiful", while Jay said she was "very happy" with the match.

Laura and Arthur got off to a rockier start. Laura felt Arthur wasn't her type and she was immediately stand-offish at the altar. She was further put off when Arthur declared his love for her when reading his vows.

"The boy has confessed his love for me, and I don’t know his surname," she said.

Later on, after Jay raised concern that her disability might put Luke off, he promised Jay’s bridesmaid that he is “100% physically attracted to her” and said he was amazed at how good a match theirs was.

Laura and Arthur, meanwhile, struggled to find “common ground” with one another, with Laura’s bridesmaids claiming it was a “red flag” that Arthur found his vowels on the internet.

Laura said she planned to confront him about the “half-assed vowels,” but said such a conversation would have to wait until the honeymoon as she didn’t want “[her] big day” ruined.

However, following the best man's speech in which Laura discovered more about her groom, she realised he had layers and decided to make more effort getting to know him.

