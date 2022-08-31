MAFS UK fans are all making the same joke about Adrian

Married At First Sight UK season 2 has only aired two episodes, and already fans are obsessed. After making the same complaint about one contestant in the first episode, viewers are now repeating a joke about Adrian from last night's show [30 August.]

Our love for reality TV dating shows knows no bounds. From Love Island taking over our summer to the emotional investment in the Love Is Blind marriages. Right now, we're all about MAFS UK.

The show sees eight couples matched up by a team of experts, meeting for the first time at the altar. After their wedding day, the pair head on honeymoon, before moving into an apartment block along with their fellow couples to continue the experiment.

Photo credit: Channel 4

Last night's episode saw Thomas, a 31-year-old Mental Health Care Assistant, and Digital designer Adrian, 37, heading down the aisle, and fans were in hysterics when Tom compared his new husband to H from Steps.

As one fan tweeted, "Line of every series - 'I wasn’t expecting H from Steps,’ only bettered by ‘at least give me a Backstreet Boy!' Two nice funny guys hope happiness comes be it together or apart #mafs"

Another said, "'I wasn’t expecting H from Steps' pfffffttt Thomas and his mum are on fire tonight hahahahahah," and "NOT H from Steps" with a row of laughing emojis.

“I wasn’t expecting H from Steps” pfffffttt Thomas and his mum are on fire tonight hahahahahah 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #MAFS — 🖤 ℂ𝕚𝕒𝕣𝕒 🖤 (@destiels_devil) August 30, 2022







Hey, that's one way to make an impression.

Married At First Sight UK continues on E4 at 9pm.

