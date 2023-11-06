MAFS UK airs another couple split during homestays

Channel 4

Married at First Sight spoilers follow.

Married at First Sight UK aired another casualty tonight as Rosaline and Thomas became the latest couple to split up.

Tonight's (November 6) episode featured the couples enjoying – or enduring, in some cases – homestays. While Georges was grilled by Peggy's parents and Arthur and Laura got off to a rough start, it was Rosaline and Thomas whose relationship hit the rocks after spending time with Rosaline's family in Crewe.

Early on, Rosaline was distracted by the presence of her sister's baby, while she explained that the experiment was "a bubble." Her sister, meanwhile, said Rosaline and Thomas gave off "brother and sister vibes".

Later, Thomas helped out on the farm, but Rosaline expressed doubts that Thomas would enjoy life on the farm. Thomas insisted they'd "work around it" and that he was happy to leave his home life and settle in somewhere new.

Channel 4

Related: MAFS UK airs homestays row between Arthur and Laura’s friends

Rosaline, however, said that her list of priorities was family first, animals second, and Thomas third. She then expressed concerns about the relationship and said that Thomas was "on the next chapter" while she had "taken a step back".

Realising that "the bubble has burst" after going back to reality, Rosaline had the difficult conversation with Thomas and said that her heart wasn't in it.

She explained that their relationship was "going at full speed" and she wanted "to put the brake on and jump out". Rosaline then ended the relationship, apologetically.

Thomas thanked an upset Rosaline for giving things a go and said he'd quickly pack his bags and say his goodbyes.

Channel 4

Related: MAFS UK star Jordan defends bride Erica after partner swap argument

To the camera, Thomas revealed how upset he truly was, saying he was "devastated" while Rosaline, equally upset, wondered if anyone was "right" for her.

Story continues

But that's not quite the end of this couple's story, as the episode teased upcoming drama for Rosaline and Thomas in the final commitment ceremony, with Rosaline crying and saying she isn't able to say the truth...

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

Interested in talking about Married at First Sight? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

You Might Also Like