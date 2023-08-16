MAFS star Melinda Willis thought she'd be show "villain"

Nine

Married at First Sight Australia star Melinda Willis has revealed she thought she would be portrayed as the "villain" on the latest season of the show.

The reality TV star, who was matched with groom and current partner Layton Mills on the show, made the revelation on fellow MAFS cast member Tahnee Cook's podcast Chuffed.

Appearing as Tahnee's guest on the latest podcast episode, Melinda shared how she originally thought she would come across as a "villain" during the experiment.

Related: MAFS star Ollie Skelton calls out "two-faced" co-star over Tahnee row

"I thought I was gonna be a villain," she said. "Layton wrote me cards on my birthday saying 'My villain match' and I was like 'I don't care if I am, I am speaking my truth'.

"If I really cared about my edit I wouldn't have said half the shit I said," she added.

Tahnee agreed that her friend "could have been a villain" owing to the way she could come across on the show.

Nine

Related: MAFS couple Evelyn Ellis and Duncan James reveal relationship update

"Things could have been edited more in a way, not edited, but like shown in a way that made you look dominant, or too full-on, or too head-butty, which could have made you look a type of way," she said.

Melinda didn't disagree, suggesting that she could have been presented as such "cause I'm opinionated".

Fans of the show will know that Melinda often found herself part of disagreements with fellow MAFS couple Bronte Schofield and Harrison Boon.

Nine

Related: MAFS couple Jules and Cam reunite with matchmaker Mel Schilling

Melinda and her MAFS husband Layton also butted heads on the show, with one famous example being when Layton refused to do the couple swap task in the experiment.

Nevertheless, the couple are still going strong today and are one of two season 10 couples that have gone the distance (the other being Ollie Skelton and Tahnee Cook).

Story continues

In July, Layton confirmed that he would be moving to Melinda's native Brisbane to be closer to his partner.

Appearing on the Back to Reality podcast, he revealed he was "packing up my life here in Sydney" in the not too distant future.

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

Interested in talking about Married at First Sight? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

You Might Also Like