MAFS star Jules Robinson in tears watching back "magical" moments from show

Wendell Teodoro - Getty Images

Married at First Sight Australia star Jules Robinson has revealed that she sometimes watches clips from her time on the show and cries with happiness because it was "magical."

Jules was paired up with Cam Merchant in the 2019 series and their union was a success — the couple stayed together, had an official wedding and have since had a child. Their story also continues to resonate with fans of the show.

Four years after the start of their love story, the couple are still going strong. In a new interview with OK! Magazine, the publication asked Jules how it felt to be the golden couple of MAFS Australia.

Nine networks

"I don’t think about it too much," Jules replied. "Every now and then I look on YouTube and I shed a tear, because it was magical. The stars aligned from all those terrible dates and relationships and I finally got what I was looking for."

She replied: "Sometimes we’re a golden couple, and sometimes we’re not – we’re like any married couple who bicker. But we always come back to each other. We’re definitely best friends and life partners."

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Jules and Cam recently had a reunion with Mel Schilling, one of the MAFS matchmakers who paired them up. In an Instagram post celebrating the reunion, Mel wrote: "It's so inspiring to see how they have built their love story, family and business empire... all from the seed planted by @mafs."

She continued: "When I first met Jules, she was adamant that *height* was a deal-breaker for her – that is, she’d only date guys who were taller than her – fast forward to MAFS + real life … now she’s all loved up with Cam who is shorter then her #loveislove."

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

