MAFS star Jessika Powers posts candid picture of herself with new boyfriend ‘Filthy Fil’
Married At First Sight Star Jessika Powers has said she doesn’t care what people have to say about her in a candid Instagram post.
The 29-year-old shared an image of herself and her new boyfriend, Filip Poznanovic, insisting that as long as he sees “the real me” she doesn’t care what people think.
“IDGAF what people have to say about me,” she wrote. “so long as he sees the real me that’s all that matters #happy”.
The reality star also shared a video of the couple kissing and cuddling, as she murmurs, “thank you for helping me”.
In another clip, Ms Powers can be seen giggling as Mr Poznanovic attempts to slide his hands into her top while she lays on him.
Ms Powers went public with her new rapper boyfriend, who goes by the pseudonym Filthy Fil, last month.
She said they first met through her brother Rhyce Power, and revealed they’d “known each other for a while” before they started dating.
“He’s a really passionate and goal-orientated guy, who’s drive to succeed is what initially attracted me to him,” she told The Wash last month.
“We bonded over that actually, he wants to see me succeed and grow my platform, and is always encouraging me to put my energy into my business ideas and to complete my study,” she said.
It comes as she received criticism from UK viewers who are currently watching season six of Married At First Sight Australia.
In this week’s episode, Ms Powers admitted to cheating on ‘husband’ Mick Gould with Dan Webb, which left Mr Gould in tears.
Many viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the episode, with some calling the blonde bombshell ‘vile’ while praising Mick for showing his emotions.
One viewer tweeted: “Jessika is a VILE human being #MarriedAtFirstSightAus”
Another wrote: “I feel so sad for Mick! Jessika has used him and made a fool out of him. How do you treat people like that? #MAFS
Married at First Sight Australia, which currently airs on E4, has gained a legion of fans in the UK.
While the show aired in Australia in 2019, UK fans are being treated to the explosive series, with the final dinner party set to air on February 29 2021.
