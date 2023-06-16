MAFS star Caitlin McConville unveils dramatic hair transformation

Channel 4

Married at First Sight Australia star Caitlin McConville has unveiled a massive hair transformation, swapping out her blonde locks for longer dark hair.

Sharing the transformation in a fun Instagram video Caitlin posted a clip of herself cleaning a mirror, switching between her new and old hair as she wiped the surface. "And I oop," she captioned the video, tagging the hair extensions company who helped her complete the makeover.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Caitlin later shared a selfie of the complete look, with her fellow MAFS cast-mates praising her decision to make the big switch.

"Omfg I’m literally screaming at my phone," wrote Janelle Han, while Bronte Schofield added: "This was THE move."

Related: MAFS star Ollie Skelton teases show return but not as a contestant

Caitlin had appeared on series 10 of the reality dating series, finding herself paired up with personal trainer Shannon Adam. However things ultimately didn't work out for the couple and they went their separate ways ahead of the final vows.

The reality star recently weighed in on rumours that she would be returning to the next season of the show, revealing that she's currently in a relationship.

Addressing the speculation via her Instagram Stories, Caitlin set the record straight as well as giving an update on her relationship status.

Channel 4

Related: MAFS groom Shannon calls out "fake" Janelle over "Oompa Loompa" comment

"No, it's not true [that] I'm going on MAFS again next year," she clarified.



"I am currently seeing someone, and I don't think he would be very happy if that happened. So no, that's not true."

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

Interested in talking about Married at First Sight? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

You Might Also Like