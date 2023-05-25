MAFS star brands show "dangerous" amid "unethical edit" claims

Channel 4

Married at First Sight contestant Tayla Winter has made some shocking claims about her time appearing on the dating show.

Tayla took part in the tenth season of MAFS Australia, which sees singles get married to someone they've never met. She was partnered with Hugo Armstrong, but the couple broke up before the final ceremony.

In a recent TV interview on Channel 7's Sunrise, Tayla spoke about her time on the show and claimed she wasn't given a fair edit, saying she believes the potential impact on contestants' mental health is "dangerous".

"The way it's done is unethical," Tayla told Sunrise.

"I think that going into the show, I had no idea how controlled it would be. There is a lot of manipulation and it's pretty scary," she continued.

"Production was pretending to be your best friend the entire time, and you build a trust with what you think is a really strong relationship with them."

Tayla also admitted she and some of her co-stars were "struggling" during their time on MAFS.

"I think it's really dangerous... I know that some of my cast mates are really struggling. I've been struggling," she said.



"I hope that people just understand what it's really like. And that's why I'm trying to spread a bit of awareness about it because it is dangerous.

Digital Spy has reached out to Channel Nine and Endemol Shine for comment.

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

