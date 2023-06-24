MAFS star Adam Seed admits 'instant regret' over Claire cheating scandal

Channel 4

Former Married at First Sight Australia star Adam Seed has spoken out about the cheating scandal during the 10th season of the show.

Adam was originally matched with Janelle Han, however, it was soon revealed that he had kissed Claire Nomarhas, another bride on the show.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Adam has remained tight-lipped about his kiss with Claire, but since leaving the show, he's addressed the cheating scandal – and he didn't hold back.

Channel 4





Related: MAFS stars Harrison Boon and Daniel Holmes confirm fight

Speaking on the Lara on Eyre: After MAFS Edition podcast, Adam gave his version of events about the run-up to the kiss.

Describing the night out, he revealed: "It was actually Claire that was making advances on me and, looking back and seeing how her first week went, I can see why.

"She kept laying it on super thick and the drunker I got, the more appealing that idea sounded to me. I did instantly regret it. When it happened, I was like, 'Holy shit.'"

Adam also explained that some of the cast knew about the kiss the day before it was exposed.

He added: "That came out on Monday and I was having a few drinks on Sunday. I was out having a couple of drinks with the boys in the experiment and one of the lads said, 'Oh yeah, I know about the kiss.'"

Channel 4





Related: MAFS star Evelyn Ellis confirms TV return as she lands presenting job

Adam then admitted he regretted the kiss and addressed Janelle directly, telling her: "Janelle if you’re listening, I am sorry that I kissed Claire. If I could take that back I would."

Despite his apology, though, Adam insisted that he doesn't see his kiss with Claire as cheating.

He concluded: "I still don't look at it like I was cheating. It looks like it was cheating, but I’m not taking it as I was cheating.

Channel 4

Related: MAFS star reveals Harry Styles crashed his date

"If we had feelings for each other and were in somewhat of a committed relationship inside that experiment, that kiss never would have happened."

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

Interested in talking about Married at First Sight? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

You Might Also Like