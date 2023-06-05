'MAFS' 'Cortney Hendrix Welcomes Second Baby: 'Our Family Is Complete' (Exclusive)

Cortney Hendrix and husband Sherm are now parents to two little boys, the 'Married at First Sight' alum tells PEOPLE

Cortney Sherman/Kinetic Content Cortney Hendrix and her newborn son

Cortney Hendrix is a mom of two!

The Married at First Sight star, 34, has welcomed her second baby boy with husband Sherm, a rep for the reality star confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Son Turner Ray Sherman was born on Wednesday, May 31, at 5:53 pm, weighing 8 lbs., 8 oz. and measuring 19.5 inches long, joining big brother Dale, 19 months.



"Turner Ray Sherman came into this world, ON HIS OWN, one day after Mommy canceled her scheduled C-section," the new mom of two tells PEOPLE. "Mommy pushed for 20 minutes and then you were here 💕."

Cortney Sherman/Kinetic Content Cortney Hendrix and her newborn son

"All pregnancy long- I was supposed to have a C-section on May 31. It was elective, no medical reason and the gestational age was 39+5. This was what I wanted until I didn’t," she explains. "Having a 19.5-month-old at home made me change my mind. I wanted the chance to try- maybe some of it was birth redemption from Dale’s birth or maybe it was just instinct- but if I can wait 39 weeks and 5 days, what was a few more days?"

Hendrix, who had been documenting the experience on Instagram, ultimately decided to cancel her C-section.



"I wanted a VBAC for Dale. I was instantly calmed and reassured and KNEW I made the right decision," she shares.

"After seeing my doctor and getting a light membrane sweep, I went to the chiropractor for one last adjustment and went home. That night I bounced on the yoga ball A LOT and competed the Miles Circut. At 1:30 a.m., I woke from a sharp contraction but was able to sleep again. At 3:30 a.m., I woke from a 3-minute-long contraction that couldn’t be ignored, and at 4 a.m., we made the 45-minute drive to the hospital with consistent contractions 4 minutes apart."

And while the beginning of the experience was relatively mild, "there were scary moments between 8-10 cm.," Hendrix says.

Cortney Sherman/Kinetic Content Cortney Hendrix and her newborn son

"His heart rate dropped more than it should have and he was also OP, just like Dale was, and C-section was on the table more than a few times. We played worship music for hours and sang to God. Prayed out loud to him. We held hands with our nurse and Sherm prayed before I pushed," she recalls.

"I was able to make it to the pushing phase, and I was told since this was my first vaginal birth it might take 1-3 hours, and at the first sign of struggle, we would have to rush to the OR," she explains, saying she was prepared for any emergencies that could come up.

"We were out of time and baby had no more chances. My nurse told me how to best push for my position, and my doctor, who was watching his heart rate on the floor came rushing in after one push. He could see the head already. We had a chance at this!!! I gave it my absolute EVERYTHING and 20 minutes later, 5 sets of 3 pushes… Turner was here, safe. We did it," she says. "The team did it. I never could have done it without Sherm and my nurse Sandra, Dr. Diebel and most importantly, God."

Turner ended up arriving on the day he was supposed to be born via C-section, with Hendrix saying, "Everything lined up how it should and how it was always meant to be. God had this all along. Our family of FIVE is complete."

Cortney Sherman/Kinetic Content

Sharing his own memories of his son's arrival, Sherm tells PEOPLE, "Every baby is a miracle from God. There are so many things that can happen from inception until the day you leave the hospital."

While he was hoping Hendrix would go with the "more controlled and predictable" C-section, the new dad of two says his wife ultimately "made the right decision."

"God is great, and his plan is always better than mine. Cortney did an amazing job throughout and got our little guy out the way she wanted, prayers answered," he says. "We prayed for clarity, Cortney kept her faith & was granted His strength, and God delivered baby Turner."



While baby No. 2 — another little boy — was a surprise for the couple, Hendrix previously told PEOPLE she "always knew I wanted to be a mother."

Sherm also shared in his wife's excitement while admitting to being humbled by the parenting experience so far.

"Everyone tells you everything is going to change when you have a baby, but there is nothing quite like that experience. Our priorities have changed significantly, and there are never enough hours in a day," Sherm shared, noting, "It's difficult to describe how challenging caring for another human can be at times and how simultaneously rewarding it is."

He added, "It's been so much fun to see Dale's personality come out and to watch him play and learn. I thank God every day for the blessing of these children and his guidance as we navigate these new experiences."

"I'm looking forward to spending time as a family and watching these boys grow together," he concluded.

Read the original article on People.