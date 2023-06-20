MAFS' Bronte Schofield shares staggering OnlyFans earnings after just 3 days

Channel 4

Married at First Sight Australia's Bronte Schofield has revealed the huge amount of money she has earned on OnlyFans in just three days.

The reality star appeared on the most-recent series of the show, where she was paired with Harrison Boon – though they broke up before their final decision was due.

Bronte recently started an OnlyFans page, and revealed on TikTok that she made a staggering amount of money in less than a week.

Sharing a jokey clip of her fainting repeatedly, the star wrote: "POV: You start an OF account for a lol and make $100,000 in three days."

"Did it for the plot, and here we are," Bronte added in the comments.

Meanwhile, last month the star responded to accusations that she had a "game plan" on the series, some alleging that she always planned to break up with Harrison at the final dinner party.

"Yes. I just wanted to be fAAaMo0OUuus, get my blue tick and thousands of followers. I endured all the tears, meltdowns and humiliated myself on purpose for FAME," she replied on Instagram.

Speaking further on moments she wished viewers would have seen, she told a fan: "Uhhh my actual relationship, all the happy moments of [Harrison] and I were completely cut out.

"It wasn't a true representation at all (only the bad parts) which is why it looked SO bad when I stayed because it looked inauthentic and fake when it was far from it!"

