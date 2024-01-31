“MAFS”: Becca Fears She's 'Running Out of Ideas' Due to Austin's Constant 'Rejection' for Intimacy (Exclusive)

When Becca reminds Austin that having "foreplay throughout the day" is recommended by their therapist, he replies, "It's hard to fit it all in"

Married at First Sight's Becca is worried she's exhausted her efforts to trigger greater intimacy with her husband Austin.

In an exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's episode of the Lifetime series, Becca admits that she's been struggling with the lack of intimacy she's been receiving from Austin. Despite her best efforts, she fears that the couple will run "out of avenues" when it comes to new ways to spark a romantic connection.

"I know Austin means well, and I know he is committed to me. But it's difficult when you continue to initiate things and then continue to face rejection," she says in a confessional. "I'm running out of ideas."

"I'm running out of ways for us to connect that do separate us from a friendship, from a romantic relationship, that are in ways that he's comfortable that still fulfill my needs," she adds. "It feels like we're running out of avenues."

While opening up about their intimacy issues on the couch, Becca highlights an exercise Dr. Pia recommended and shares that she believes "foreplay throughout the day, like flirting and stuff" would be "really important" in furthering their marriage.

"It's hard. It's hard to fit it all in," Austin says, which prompts a subtle nod and a hard smile from Becca. "As long as progress is being made, like, that is something to appreciate."

When Austin asks what she thinks, Becca reveals that she's leaving matters up to her husband.

"[I'm] kind of putting everything in your court for that, you know?" she says to which Austin replies, "I know."

Season 17 of Married at First Sight has followed the journeys of Emily and Brennan, Clare and Cameron, Becca and Austin, and Lauren and Orion as they wed sight unseen and embarked on a honeymoon before moving into together.

The season has not been without its drama as Lauren and Orion have already gone their separate ways, and Michael, who was left at the altar by his mystery bride, got a second chance at marriage with newcomer Chloe.

At the end of the eight-week social experiment, the couples will have to make a decision about whether they want to remain married and start a future together, or get a divorce. Throughout the experience, the pairs have received guidance from Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper and Dr. Pia who have provided them with professional advice and support as they navigate through their love journey.



Married At First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. Married At First Sight: AfterParty airs at 10 p.m. ET.



