MAFS Australia bride Hayley Vernon defends co-star after making X-rated film together

Married at First Sight Australia star Hayley Vernon has defended fellow show star Seb Guilhaus after the pair made an X-rated movie together.

Seb – who appeared on the seventh series of the reality show alongside Hayley in 2020 – confirmed yesterday (June 12) that the pair had completed a film for OnlyFans, saying on Instagram that they "did a thing".

Following a backlash, Hayley came to her co-star's defence in the comments, telling those criticising Seb to "boot off".

"Seriously the amount of hate @seb is coping is not unbelievable I actually get it!" she wrote. "Most of these [people] fell in love with a one-dimensional version of [Seb] that was shown through a tv camera - and he was heavily manipulated to not actually show his true persona.

"[He's] far more complex, funny, witty, strong and multi-faceted and the fact you are ripping him down says [an] awful lot more about yourselves than him - let the man do what he wants.

"Fancy going out of your way to spread hate to someone you like or dislike off a TV show - you like a character, you don’t even know the real man. Boot off."

Responding to Hayley, Seb wrote: "@hayleyvernon_ you’re a legend Hayles… this is why we get along like peas and carrots".

Expanding in his Instagram Stories, Seb spoke a bit about doing OnlyFans, explaining that he was making a "conscious effort to liberate" himself and "forge [his] own identity" after an upbringing with an overbearing father.

"We have been indoctrinated by society that there is good and there is bad," he added, noting that the negative comments are like "impulse" for some people.

"I'm not in any way saying follow the path that I am taking at the moment," he continued. "I'm not condoning anything.

"The only thing I am condoning is you, living life for you. The choices that you feel compelled to chase, to follow. That's all that matters. I think I've lived my life for everyone but me. I don't want to harm anyone or put anyone in danger. I'm for exploration."

Seb added: "In terms of the negative complications that might arise, say for instance having children. I will navigate those at the time. That's what it's about, that's what life should be about."

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

