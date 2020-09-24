Mafia: Definitive Edition review | 2002 gangster classic returns bigger, badder and bolder

Ah, Lost Heaven.

I'm pretty certain you don't remember me and I sure as hell don't remember you.

Our last run-in occurred just under a decade-and-a-half ago. And it didn't last long.

After all, someone had acquired a dubious-looking DVD " covered with all manner of scratches, but accompanied by the 'guarantee' of "Nahi kaam kiya toh waapas leke aao" " from one of the fine gents who peddled their wares in the underground walkway leading to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. As was the way with discs of that nature, the copy of 2K Czech's (formerly Illusion Softworks) Mafia I received, was a mess.

Installation took forever, because it kept falling apart citing the absence of some file or another. Numerous reboots and a couple of days later, we were in business... or so I thought. There's a cutscene that triggers at the end of the very first mission that sets the tone for the rest of the game. I didn't know that until last week, because no sooner than I had completed it back in 2006 or so, the game would crash, returning me to my home screen. Every. Damn. Time.

There's probably a lesson about pitfalls of piracy contained in that story, but let's move on and talk about Mafia: Definitive Edition " that releases in a few hours " and more importantly, the fact that I actually got to see it through to its conclusion.

View photos Screen grab from Mafia: Definitive Edition More

Old wine in a new bottle?

I never completely understood this phrase or why it had to represent a bad thing, especially since old (or 'aged', if you prefer) wine isn't always a bad thing. Far from it, in fact. And what's wrong with rebranding a classic batch of wine in a nice new bottle with a sleeker design, a more attractive label, user-friendly cork, a new lighting engine-... wait, I'm getting ahead of myself. We'll return to this in a little while. For now, let's go back to 10 May this year, a dormant Twitter handle stirred to life with a solitary word (followed by a full stop, so you know it was nice and classy):

This would set the wheels in motion for the release 'Definitive Editions' of Mafia II and Mafia III " that received average to above average reviews " earlier this year. Mafia: Definitive Edition, we were told, was not going to be a simple bit of remastering magic. As Hangar 13 head honcho Haden Blackman told us, "We've re-recorded the orchestral score, rebuilt the city of Lost Heaven from scratch, invested heavily in facial motion capture and likeness capture, and done a lot of work to both capture the tone of the original."

View photos Screen grab from Mafia: Definitive Edition More

Apart from the look of the game, Blackman added, driving and shooting mechanics had been altered, a new lighting engine had been deployed, and new scenes and bits of dialogue had been added to flesh out characters a bit more and give the story a smoother transition from chapter to chapter. But despite all that, he maintained that the "central narrative remains unchanged". Perhaps this is a context in which old wine in a shiny new bottle isn't a bad thing at all. In fact and in keeping with the theme, I'd go as far as to say, "Non capita tutti i giorni di bere un vino cosÃ¬ buono!"

Going to the mattresses

As a consequence of publisher 2K providing an early review code, I was able to spend well over a week taking in the fictional city of Lost Heaven as protagonist Tommy Angelo and in the company of his cohorts Paulie and Sam. For the uninitiated, Mafia: Definitive Edition, just as the original, is a driving slash third-person shooting and on-foot navigation game set in a fictional Chicago-New York hybrid during the final years of the Prohibition era in the 1930s, where a crippling depression has led to spiralling rates of crime.

