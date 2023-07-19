Mafia bosses, dictators and Russian oligarchs: the questionable Coutts clients

Former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet had invested with Coutts & Co in Miami, according to a US Senate subcommittee - CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP

While Coutts closed Nigel Farage’s account because his views did not “align” with their values, other figures linked to the private bank have caused far greater controversy.

Coutts - which describes itself as “inclusive” and “culturally aware” - has previously managed the cash of dictators, mafia bosses, and Russian oligarchs.

Pinochet

The former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet held an account with the US branch of Coutts among other banks, hiding $15 million (£7.8 million) in total across financial institutions. A US Senate subcommittee revealed in 2005 that the despot, responsible for the executions and forced disappearances of more than 3,000 people, had invested with Coutts & Co in Miami.

Mafia millions

Mafia leader Emilio Di Giovine laundered nearly £2 million of cash through his Coutts account, according to the Guardian in 1999. The notorious boss of the Ndrangheta, one of Italy’s wealthiest crime syndicates, served eight years in jail in the1990s.

Human rights abuses

Hosni Mubarak, the former Egyptian president, and his sons were also clients within the same branch, The Guardian reported in 2016. Mubarak oversaw “systematic” violations of human rights by the security services in Egypt, according to Amnesty International, and was sentenced to a three-year prison term for embezzlement of public funds in 2014.

Russian laundromat

Russian money laundering with links to the Russian government and KGB was processed through UK banks including Coutts, totalling nearly $740 million, The Guardian claimed in 2017.

It claimed around 500 people were involved including oligarchs, Moscow bankers and figures connected to the FSB.

Jho Low

An ex-Coutts banker and anti-money laundering executive at the private bank was fined $55,000 and found guilty of violating requirements to disclose “suspicious transactions” by the Swiss Federal Criminal Court in July 2020, the Financial Times reported.

Prosecutors alleged that the banker had been aware of “warning signs” in the case of Malaysian businessman Jho Low, who was allegedly involved in defrauding the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

A Coutts spokesperson said: “Decisions to close an account are not taken lightly and involve a number of factors including commercial viability, reputational considerations, and legal and regulatory requirements.”