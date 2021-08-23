Maestro Trailer: Nithiin Plays a Blind Pianist & a Reluctant Witness to Murder

The makers of actor Nithiin’s upcoming film Maestro dropped the film’s trailer on Monday. The movie has opted for an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar. Nithiin stars as a pianist with a vision impairment and Maestro also stars Tamannaah and Nabha Natesh.

The movie is the official Telugu remake of the Bollywood film Andhadhun, which was a black comedy thriller.

Nithiin’s character is a blind pianist looking for ‘something missing’ in his latest tune. Soon, he meets his romantic interest played by Nabha Natesh. The trailer also shows glimpses into Tamannaah’s character who can be seen narrating a recipe in a video. Soon, Nithiin becomes the only witness to a murder. For those who haven’t seen Andhadhun, the trailer might not reveal a lot since it shifts from one shot to another in quick succession.

It does, however, point out, “Every artist has a secret,” referring to Nithiin’s character. If the trailer is any proof, the makers of Maestro haven’t strayed far from the Hindi original, also seemingly retaining the original’s comic relief. Nithiin takes on Ayushmann Khurrana’s role and Nabhya Natesh plays Radhika Apte’s character.

Tabu’s femme fatale in Andhadhun is portrayed by Tamannaah in Maestro. The film’s trailer shows Nithiin in a series of dangerous situation.

Maestro is directed by Melapaka Gandhi and is produced by Nikitha Reddy and Sudhakar Reddy, and also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Naresh, and Ananya. The cinematography is by J. Yuvaraj with music by Mahati Sagar.

