'Maestro': Bradley Cooper surprises at his own movie premiere amid actors' strike

NEW YORK –– On Monday night, Bradley Cooper was the surprise guest of honor at his own movie premiere.

The actor and director was on hand at the New York Film Festival to celebrate the North American bow of his new movie “Maestro,” an ambitious family drama about famed composer Leonard Bernstein (Cooper) and his tumultuous 25-year marriage to actress Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan). It opens in select theaters Nov. 22, before streaming on Netflix Dec. 20.

Cooper did not walk the red carpet or participate in a Q&A due to the ongoing actors’ strike. But his attendance was revealed just before the screening started by Bernstein’s daughter, Jamie.

“To add to tonight’s excitement, I’m extra thrilled to be able to tell you that the Screen Actors Guild guidelines permit our director, Mr. Cooper, to watch his film with us tonight!” Bernstein said, earning thunderous applause at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall. “So let’s all welcome Bradley Cooper to the debut of his beautiful film.”

'May December': Julianne Moore channeled Mary Kay Letourneau for new Netflix film

Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein and Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre in Maestro.

Monday’s premiere was a bittersweet return for the eldest Bernstein child, who was joined onstage by siblings Alexander and Nina. David Geffen Hall is home of the New York Philharmonic, which was conducted by their father from 1958 to 1969. Afterward, he held the title of laureate conductor until his death in 1990 at 72.

“What a thrilling knitting together of worlds this evening is for my brother, sister and me,” Bernstein said. “I mean, we practically feel like we constructed this hall ourselves! We’ve been in it since we were kids. … The experience of witnessing our parents’ story being brought to the screen has been both madly exciting and utterly surreal, as you can imagine.”

Ranked: The best movies we saw at New York Film Festival

Nina Bernstein Simmons, left, Alexander Bernstein and Jamie Bernstein attend Monday's New York Film Festival premiere of "Maestro."

“Maestro” is Cooper’s second film as director after 2018’s “A Star is Born.” The showbiz drama co-starred Lady Gaga and was nominated for eight Oscars, winning one for best original song (“Shallow”).

Story continues

Bernstein has been a formidable Hollywood presence in recent years. The conductor was cited as a major inspiration to Cate Blanchett’s Lydia Tár in last year’s “Tár.” Steven Spielberg brought “West Side Story” back to the big screen in 2021, featuring Bernstein’s music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Jake Gyllenhaal also announced his own Bernstein biopic back in 2018, although the composer’s estate ultimately gave music rights to Cooper.

Leonard Bernstein was a 16-time Grammy-winning conductor and composer.

Cooper, who is not Jewish, sparked controversy for his large prosthetic nose when the first “Maestro” teaser trailer debuted in August. Some social media users claimed the prosthetic helps promote “Jewish stereotypes,” although Bernstein’s children were quick to speak out in favor of Cooper’s makeup choice.

"It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose,” they said in a statement. “Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we're perfectly fine with that. We're also certain that our dad would have been fine with it as well. Any strident complaints around this issue strike us above all as disingenuous attempts to bring a successful person down a notch – a practice we observed all too often perpetrated on our own father."

“Maestro” premiered at the Venice Film Festival last month, and currently holds 93% positive reviews from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Contributing: David Oliver

More: Bradley Cooper, 'Maestro' and Hollywood's 'Jewface' problem

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Maestro' director Bradley Cooper surprises at Netflix movie premiere