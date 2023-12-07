Mae Stephens goes from Asda to second in TikTok global playlist

If We Ever Broke Up is the second most popular track of 2023 on TikTok in the world

A song by a singer who used to work in a supermarket has been named as the second most popular in the world on the TikTok platform.

Mae Stephens, from Kettering in Northamptonshire, has also been named as one of the platform's "breakthrough artists of the year".

She created her account in 2020 and now has 380,100 followers and 8.8m likes on the video hosting service.

Stephens, 20, said: "I went from working in an Asda to living my dream!"

She said she had been writing songs since the age of 12, but had been working shifts in a local supermarket.

She left her job to concentrate on music full-time after her song If We Ever Broke Up was posted on TikTok on New Year's Day and went viral.

It entered the Official UK Singles Chart at number 45 and climbed up to 13 seven weeks later.

If We Ever Broke Up topped TikTok's Global Songs of the Summer list and has now finished in second place in the global list for the year, with 13.3 million video creations on the platform.

"TikTok gave me the chance to achieve my childhood's wildest aspiration," said Stephens.

"Growing from a few followers to such high exposure was such a quirky switch. If you love it enough. do it."

Mae Stephens was a regular on BBC Music Introducing in Northamptonshire

The most popular global track was a speeded-up version of Cupid by the Korean group Fifty Fifty.

Stephens has also been included in TikTok's list of UK and Ireland Breakthrough Artists for 2023 who "have transcended into public consciousness" through chart success, winning awards or sell-out tours.

It has been a busy 2023 for her, as she has also collaborated with The Chainsmokers and Meghan Trainor.

Lewis Capaldi was named by TikTok as the most-viewed UK artist of 2023, just ahead of Sam Smith.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830