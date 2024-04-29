Madsen century helps secure draw for Derbyshire

Vitality County Championship Division Two, Headingley (day four)

Yorkshire 450-5 dec: Brook 126*, Root 119; Chappell 2-73 & 59-1 dec

Derbyshire 447: Madsen 104, Donald 97, Guest 75; Fisher 4-96

Yorkshire (16 pts) drew with Derbyshire (13 pts)

Wayne Madsen completed a courageous century and new signing Aneurin Donald added 97 as Derbyshire’s batters comfortably secured a County Championship draw against Yorkshire at Headingley.

Derbyshire started day four of the Division Two contest on 190-3 in their first-innings reply to Yorkshire’s 450-5d, needing to reach 301 to avoid the follow-on.

With time running out, following a day three abandonment, achieving that 301 target was always going to secure the draw. They did so inside the first 10 minutes of the afternoon and advanced to finish on 447 all out.

Madsen, 88 not out overnight, scored 104 from 226 balls. The 40-year-old was batting with a stitched right hand following a nasty injury trying to take a slip catch during Friday’s first morning.

Donald narrowly missed out on what would have been his first first-class century since July 2019 as Derbyshire claimed 13 points.

Yorkshire, who were 59-1 in their second innings when bad light intervened at 4.40pm, took 16 points from the match.

Donald hit 10 fours in 118 balls, while fast bowler Zak Chappell crashed four sixes in a late 78 off 61 as the visitors pursued bonus points after lunch. Brooke Guest had fallen at the start of play for 75.

England fringe quick Matthew Fisher, the pick of Yorkshire’s bowlers with 4-96 from 27 overs, gave the hosts hope when he bowled Guest.

Madsen departed slog-sweeping Joe Root to mid-wicket, before Jordan Thompson claimed two late-morning scalps, Anuj Dal and Alex Thomson.

Derbyshire’s innings included three partnerships of substance.

Madsen and Guest shared 170 for the fourth wicket, ended early on the final day, before Donald added 54 for the sixth with Dal and an exhilarating 109 for the eighth with Chappell.

Donald edged Root behind on the cut, the same bowler ending the innings when he trapped Pat Brown lbw for a career best 15, after Chappell had gloved Fisher to gully.

The only thing left to achieve was for Derbyshire to improve an over-rate of minus three. They did so either side of tea through the spin of Thomson and Harry Came. Captain David Lloyd trapped Finlay Bean lbw for 33.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.