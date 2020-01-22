Mads Pedersen's Trek Madone SLR 9 Disc - Gallery

Mads Pedersen Tour Down Under

Ad

Danish rider Mads Pedersen proved he had the biggest engine on the uphill sprint at the finish of the UCI World Championships in Yorkshire, earning himself the rainbow bands and becoming the first male rider from Denmark to do so.

We first caught a glimpse of the Dane's bike in October, but here in Adelaide, we've had a chance to take a closer look at his Project One Trek Madone. Beyond the rainbow stripes, 'all or nothing' is written on the top tube with the last two words crossed out, and 'underdog' appears on the bottom of the down tube — also with a strike through it.

Trek-Segafredo is sponsored by SRAM for 2020, and the team bikes are dressed in the full Red eTap AXS 12-speed groupset, including 54/41t chainrings that aren't currently available to the public. The cranks feature an integrated Quarq power meter, and at the back, Pederson is spinning a 12-speed 28-10t cassette, which makes for a massive top gear, equivalent to a 59x11. The mechanics tell us this gearing is likely to change throughout the race and to expect to see the oil-slick chain and cassette too.

While the Madone SLR 9 Disc typically comes with a one-piece integrated bar and stem, Pederson's bike sees a standard Bontrager XXX Aerobar and 130mm XXX Blendr stem. With the integrated cockpit, the handlebar guides the cables from the levers (well, actually only the hydraulic brake hose) into the frame; with the standard bar and stem, the cockpit is missing half of this routing. So, the bike sees the top cap found on the Madone 7 SLR and below.

With Pedersen's job here in Adelaide being to pull team leader Riche Porte on the bottom of the climbs it's no surprise to see him opt for an aero bike vs a lightweight bike, and his bike rolls on the deeper section Bontrager Aeolus XXX 6 wheels, set up with 25mm Pirelli P-Zero tubular tyres.

The Danish rider's seating arrangements come in the form of a carbon-railed Bontrager Ajna Pro which is technically a women's saddle.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Mads Pedersen's Trek Madone SLR 9 Disc.

Mads Pedersen's Trek Madone SLR 9 Disc full bike specifications

Frameset: Trek Madone SLR 9 Disc, Size 56cm

Front brake: SRAM Red HRD

Rear brake: SRAM Red HRD

Brake/shift levers: SRAM Red eTap AXS

Front derailleur: SRAM Red eTap AXS

Rear derailleur: SRAM Red eTap AXS

Cassette: SRAM RED XG 1290 10-28T

Chain: SRAM RED

Crankset: SRAM Red AXS with Quarq 2x12 SRM, 54/41t

Bottom bracket: Cane Creek

Wheelset: Bontrager Aeolus XXX 6

Tyres: Pirelli P-Zero Velo 25c

Handlebars: Bontrager XXX Aerobar

Handlebar tape: Bontrager Microfiber

Stem: Bontrager XXX Blendr, 130mm

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace PD-R9100

Saddle: Bontrager Ajna Pro

Seat post: Madone aero carbon seatmast cap

Bottle cages: Bontrager XXX Water Bottle Cage

Computer: Garmin Edge 1030

Rider height: 1.79 m

Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 785mm

Weight: 8.05kg

Cyclingnews will be bringing you previews, news, features and tech from the professional peloton in Australia leading up to, during and after the race. Here we also share how to live stream the Tour Down Under, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.