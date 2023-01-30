Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MDGL) future prospects. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The US$5.2b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$242m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$274m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 11 industry analysts covering Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$127m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 64%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

