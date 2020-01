Madrid to face 2nd-division club Zaragoza in last 16 of Copa Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, celebrates with Ansu Fati after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Granada at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

MADRID (AP) -- Real Madrid will face second-division club Zaragoza in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, and Barcelona will take on struggling first-division team Leganes.

Friday's draw also setup a match between defending champion Valencia and third-division club Cultural Leonesa, which eliminated Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

The round of 16 will still be played in single-elimination games. Only the semifinals will be decided with a home-and-away series this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Madrid will play at Zaragoza, while Barcelona will host Leganes.

There were no restrictions involving the top-flight teams in the draw, except that the the lower-division clubs would get to play at home.

Zaragoza got past top-flight team Mallorca in the round of 32, while relegation-threatened Leganes ousted third-tier club Ebro. Barcelona and Madrid eliminated third-division clubs Ibiza and Unionistas de Salamanca, respectively.

The only other matchup between first-division clubs will be Real Sociedad versus Osasuna.

In other games between first- and second-division clubs, Sevilla will take on Mirandes, Athletic Bilbao will face Tenerife and Villarreal will play against Rayo Vallecano.

Badajoz, the other third-division club in the draw, will host Granada.

Eight first-division teams were eliminated in the round of 32: Atletico Madrid, Real Betis, Eibar, Celta Vigo, Valladolid, Espanyol, Levante and Mallorca.

---

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

---

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni