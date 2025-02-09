How the Madrid derby raised more questions than answers for Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid’s outing against Atletico Madrid did not go as planned, but it was not a complete disaster either.

Despite the disappointing result, the team remains at the top of the table for at least another matchday. Facing one of their toughest opponents, they showed resilience in handling their injury challenges without letting them become a defining setback.

Carlo Ancelotti, however, came away from the match with mixed feelings. While there were some positive takeaways, there are areas in need of urgent improvement, particularly in defence, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Areas of concern

According to the outlet, the full-back positions remain a concern, with Lucas Vazquez on the right and Fran Garcia on the left failing to deliver their best performances.

Their inconsistency has been a recurring issue this season, making them the weakest links in Real Madrid’s backline.

Lucas Vazquez failed to impress. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Another area raising questions for Ancelotti is Rodrygo’s role on the pitch. Deployed on the right flank once again, he stood out as the team’s most impressive player.

His consistent displays suggest he deserves more recognition and responsibility. Meanwhile, Vinicius Jr.’s inability to adapt to a different role is a major problem for Ancelotti.

There are some positives too

On a more positive note, Raul Asencio emerged as a standout performer in the defence. Despite his young age and limited experience, the youth player showed remarkable composure, physical strength, and speed.

His ability to handle high-pressure situations has made him a dependable option for Ancelotti, who may now view him as more than just a backup choice.

The derby, therefore, left Real Madrid with both doubts and certainties. Ancelotti will need to address these concerns as the team prepares for their crucial showdown against Manchester City at the Etihad.

The fixture marks their first major two-legged challenge of the season, and the manager must find solutions to ensure they emerge victorious.