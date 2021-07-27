Madras HC Stays Rs 1 Lakh Fine on Actor Vijay in Rolls Royce Case

The Madras High Court has stayed the payment of a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Tamil actor Vijay for seeking exemption from trying to avoid paying entry tax on the import of a Rolls Royce Ghost, as per a report by NDTV.

A two-judge bench of Justices M Duraiswamy and R Hemalatha also stayed an order passed by a single judge-bench of Justice SM Subramaniam, which was very critical of Vijay. The current order also permitted him to remit the entire tax amount.

In a fresh petition Vijay had challenged the fine and had also wanted remarks against actors to be expunged.

The judge had said people look to film stars as "real heroes" and that they could not behave like "reel heroes". He told Vijay that a person who pays tax promptly can only be considered a real hero.

As per a report by The News Minute, Vijay’s affidavit had stated that he had paid import duty on his Rolls Royce Ghost and that he had approached the Regional Transport Officer and the Motor Vehicles Inspector to get a new registration mark assigned for his vehicle.

However, the authorities stated that he has to pay an entry tax for the vehicle following which a certificate will be issued. The actor in his petition argued that extraordinary entry tax has been imposed on the vehicle.

Also Read: Madras HC Fines Vijay Rs 1 Lac for Challenging Rolls Royce Ghost Entry Tax

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.North, South Korea Reopen Communication Hotlines in a Bid to 'Rebuild Trust'‘Long COVID’ Could Qualify As a Disability Under Law: US Prez Biden . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.