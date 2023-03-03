Madonna's Kids Join Her at Rehearsal Ahead of World Tour — See the Sweet Photos!

Madonna's Kids Join Her at Rehearsal Ahead of World Tour

Madonna is excited to share her upcoming tour with her family.

The "Material Girl" singer, 64, is prepping for her upcoming world tour, The Celebration Tour, which commemorates the 40-year anniversary of her career later this year.

A behind-the-scenes look at tour prep on her Instagram Stories Thursday shows that the pop icon has been bringing her four youngest kids along for the action.

"What is a life without friends and family?" she captioned the first shot, which was a photo of herself crouched down.

Later, she shared snaps of and with twins Estere and Stella, 10, who dressed in all black for the occasion, in black t-shirts and black track pants.

Another photo shows daughter Mercy James, 17, puckering her lips and posing behind the piano in a graphic t-shirt and jeans.

Son David, 17, appeared in a single black-and-white photo, seated behind a microphone setup and playing the guitar.

While gracing the cover of Vanity Fair's "Icon Issue" for the publication's Spanish, Italian and French editions in January, Madonna opened up about how growing up with her as a mother is "a challenge" for her kids.

Noting how motherhood "has been the most difficult, the hardest battle," Madonna — who is also mom to daughter Lourdes, 26, and son Rocco, 22 — explained, "Today I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job."

"Because, whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art. And no one gives you a manual. You have to learn from mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest," she continued.

Madonna then noted that what makes her "the happiest" in her role as a mother is seeing how each of her children "has found their creativity."

"I have never encouraged my daughter Lola to make music or my son Rocco to paint. But I've always exposed them to art, to music," she said. "I'm happy with how they are today. And I'm proud of their work."