Madonna's Daughter Mercy and Son David Show Off Their Musical Talents as They Join Mom on Stage in N.Y.C.

The Queen of Pop's daughter Mercy played piano while her son David played guitar at her Jan. 29 show

Matthew Rettenmund/SplashNews.com Madonna and her daughter on stage at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 29

Madonna's kids are following in her musical footsteps.

On Monday night, the Queen of Pop, 65, played Madison Square Garden on a stop for her Celebration Tour, bringing three of her six kids on stage with her. During a break in the show, Madonna's 18-year-old daughter Mercy took the stage, appearing behind a giant piano.

The teenager expertly played piano, completing a solo piece before launching into her mom's 1992 song "Bad Girl."

Later in the show, Madonna's son David, 18, came out on stage in full western gear, wearing a matching cowboy hat with his mom and carrying a guitar. The teenager then sang along with his mom and played background guitar during 2003's "Mother and Father."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Madonna Leads Concertgoers in Wishing Daughter Mercy a Happy 18th Birthday: 'Look at This Queen'

After the song finished, Madonna took a moment to honor her own mother and her son David's biological mother.

At one point, Madonna's daughter Estere also came out on stage and mimicked being a DJ while the stadium erupted into her 1990 hit "Vogue." The 11-year-old then danced for her mom and guest Kelly Ripa, ending with a death drop.

Madonna is mom to six kids — twins Estere and Stella, 11, David Banda, Mercy, Rocco, 23, and Lourdes Leon, 27.

Last week, Madonna brought daughter Mercy on stage at another Madison Square Garden show to wish her a happy 18th birthday.

Madonna led the entire arena in singing to Mercy as she stood center stage surrounded by the singer’s dancers. At one point during the rendition, Madonna hugged Mercy as she put her hand to her mouth and shouted, “Oh my God!” The song then ended with a chorus of claps.

Story continues

“Thank you to the people,” Madonna said, before she stood up and brought her daughter to the side of the stage. “Stand up, stand up beautiful girl. Look at this queen!”



“That’s what a beautiful queen looks like,” the “Vogue” singer added.

Mercy was then handed a lit candle by someone on stage, prompting Madonna to tell her she’s “gotta make a wish.” She held the candle and paused for a few seconds with her eyes closed, before eventually blowing it out as the crowd in the arena cheered.



Seconds after, Madonna, holding a drink, asked Mercy, “Do you want a sip?"

She then jokingly added, "Oh no, 18’s not the drinking age here."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.