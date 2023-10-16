Madonna's Celebration tour includes video of Cher shading her: 'She's mean'

In addition to throwback choreography, impeccable costume design, and lots of voguing, the first run of Madonna's Celebration tour included some spicy material, girl.

As seen in footage posted by fans from the opening night of Madonna's career-spanning world tour in London, the show featured a video interlude that incorporated archival footage of celebrities speaking to the press about the Queen of Pop. While some, like Ariana Grande, spoke positively of Madonna, there was also a quick shot of an infamous shady interview with Cher.

"She's mean," Cher said in the footage, taken from an often-circulated, decades-old interview in which the "Believe" singer was asked about her feelings on Madonna. The interlude quickly contrasted Cher's observation, following the clip up with a shot of Grande calling Madonna "sweet."

A representative for Cher did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Madonna performs during opening night of The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena; Cher attend the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Madonna on 'Celebration' tour; Cher.

The interview wasn't the only time Cher spoke about Madonna. The 77-year-old has regularly been asked to comment on her fellow pop star over the years, and typically expressed negative feelings toward her peer. As recent as 2018, Cher appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and was tasked with naming three stars she'd want to duet with.

"Oh. Adele, Pink, and, um, not Madonna," Cher replied.

"Well, alright, Miss Negative," DeGeneres responded. "It's who you'd want to, not who you wouldn't want to."

Despite their reported differences, Madonna and Cher hold the same record on the American charts. After the former's Weeknd/Playboi Carti collaboration "Popular" debuted at No. 43 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year, Madonna joined Cher as the only two women in history to debut songs on the weekly popular song ranking in five consecutive decades.

Story continues

Watch Madonna's Celebration tour interlude featuring Cher above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: