Madonna's 6 Children: Everything to Know

Emy LaCroix
·7 min read
Madonna and her kids
Madonna and her kids

Madonna Instagram

Madonna is crazy for her six kids!

The pop icon welcomed her first child, Lourdes, in 1996 and grew her brood with the additions of Rocco, David, Mercy and twins Stella and Estere.

In 2017, Madonna appeared on the cover of PEOPLE and opened up about her life at home with her children and her emotional adoption journey.

"Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, 'Why isn't my kitchen filled with dancing children?' There's so many children that need a home," she said. "I thought, 'What am I waiting for? Just do it.' "

Madonna and family
Madonna and family

Madonna Instagram

Madonna described the instant connection she felt to her kids upon meeting them. "It's inexplicable," she said. "It's like saying, 'Why do you fall in love with the people you fall in love with?' You look into the eyes of somebody, you feel their soul, you feel touched by them — that's it."

The "Like a Virgin" singer honored all six of her children by getting her first tattoo in December 2020 — each of their initials on her wrist. Most recently, Madonna celebrated her 64th birthday in August 2022 surrounded by her kids during a trip to Italy. "Tanti auguri (happy birthday)," she captioned a photo of her and her children posing during the festivities.

Keep scrolling to get to know all of Madonna's beloved kids.

Lourdes, 25

Lourdes Leon attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 27, 2022
Lourdes Leon attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 27, 2022

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP

Madonna and her then-husband, fitness trainer Carlos Leon, welcomed Lourdes Leon on Oct. 14, 1996, in Los Angeles. From the beginning, Madonna's eldest was the light of her life. Madonna wrote "Little Star," a song on her 1998 Grammy-winning album Ray of Light, for her firstborn.

Now a successful fashion model in her own right, Lourdes has worked for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty line, Burberry, Marc Jacobs, Swarovski and Mugler, and has been featured in Vogue and Vanity Fair.

While she admits her famous mom was "a control freak" when she was a kid, she has since come to admire "how empowering to other women and ahead of her time she has always been."

Madonna and Lourdes Leon
Madonna and Lourdes Leon

Madonna Instagram

"I didn't fully comprehend that until I realized the importance of empowerment and what it means to be a woman," she told Interview Magazine in 2021. "She's probably the hardest worker I've ever seen. I didn't inherit that, unfortunately. I inherited her control issues, but not her work ethic!"

In August 2022, Lourdes followed in her mom's footsteps with the release of her debut single "Lock&Key."

Rocco, 22

Rocco Ritchie attends the Marine Serre Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 25, 2022 in Paris, France
Rocco Ritchie attends the Marine Serre Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 25, 2022 in Paris, France

Julien Hekimian/Getty

After splitting from Carlos Leon in May 1997, Madonna began dating director Guy Ritchie in 1998. Their son Rocco Ritchie was born in L.A. on Aug. 11, 2000, and was christened in Scotland at Dornoch Cathedral in December 2000. Madonna and Ritchie tied the knot the next day at Skibo Castle, though the couple later divorced in 2008.

"She's a good mother … She's very strict but in a good way," Rocco told Ellen DeGeneres of his mom in 2012. At the time, he was touring with Madonna and completing his school work with a tutor, but he later decided to live with his father in London to attend a traditional school. While that caused some tension between Rocco and his mother — and a custody battle between Madonna and Guy — the two were back on good terms by June 2016.

Rocco Ritchie and Madonna perform during the MDNA North America tour opener at the Wells Fargo Center on August 28, 2012 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Rocco Ritchie and Madonna perform during the MDNA North America tour opener at the Wells Fargo Center on August 28, 2012 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"We have been on many trips together around the world, but the greatest journey I have taken with you is the one inside my ♥️," Madonna wrote for her son's 21st birthday. "Love you to the moon and back. Forever and always."

Now, Rocco is a model and actor, having posed with his mom for a spread in Love magazine and appeared in her "Bitch I'm Madonna" music video. In honor of her son's 22nd birthday in August 2022, Madonna threw Rocco a family-filled festivity where he celebrated with his siblings and cut into a realistic briefcase-shaped cake.

David, 16

David Ritchie
David Ritchie

Madonna Instagram

David Banda was born in Malawi on Sept. 24, 2005.

Madonna founded her charitable organization Raising Malawi in 2006, and in October of that year, she took a humanitarian trip to the country. While visiting, she and Ritchie decided to adopt 1-year-old David from Home of Hope, an orphanage in the capital city of Lilongwe.

The couple faced legal repercussions because Malawi requires adoptive parents to live in the country for at least 18 months to become a resident, and residency is a prerequisite to legal adoption. The adoption was finally approved on May 28, 2008.

David Banda and Madonna attend the WBA World Lightweight Championship title bout between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on May 28, 2022 in New York City
David Banda and Madonna attend the WBA World Lightweight Championship title bout between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on May 28, 2022 in New York City

Cassy Athena/Getty

In 2019, Madonna explained her special connection with David to British Vogue. "He's] the one I have the most in common with," she said. "I feel like he gets me; he has more of my DNA than any of my children so far."

As he's grown, David has often been included in Madonna's performances, like when he joined her on stage at her New York City Pride variety show in June 2022, showing off some dance moves and comedy.

David Banda and Madonna at her Evening of Music, Art, Mischief and Performance to Benefit Raising Malawi at Faena Forum on December 3, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida
David Banda and Madonna at her Evening of Music, Art, Mischief and Performance to Benefit Raising Malawi at Faena Forum on December 3, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida

Kevin Mazur/Getty

"I cannot believe you have grown into this young man! This artist. This athlete. This articulate and charismatic human," she wrote on his 16th birthday. "Who knew when I met you at Home of Hope Orphanage in Malawi, drinking coke out of a baby bottle and wearing no diaper, that you would become this force of nature? Happy sweet sixteen! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🤎🖤 I'm so proud of you!"

Madonna also praised her son's fashion prowess during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August 2022.

"He can put on any outfit and look swag as you know what," she told Fallon of David. "It's really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them. He can even wear a dress and look butch."

Mercy, 16

madonna and mercy james
madonna and mercy james

madonna/instagram

Chifundo "Mercy" James was born in Malawi on Jan. 22, 2006. In 2008, Madonna settled her divorce from Ritchie, and in May 2009, applied to adopt Mercy as a single mother from an orphanage in Blantyre, Malawi. The High Court initially rejected her application, but she was later approved to adopt Mercy on June 12, 2009.

Madonna (L) hugs her Malawian adopted daughter Mercy James after she made a speech during the opening ceremony of the Mercy James Children's Hospital at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, Malawi, on July 11, 2017. Madonna on July 11 took her four adopted Malawian children back to their home country for the opening of a paediatric hospital wing that her charity has built
Madonna (L) hugs her Malawian adopted daughter Mercy James after she made a speech during the opening ceremony of the Mercy James Children's Hospital at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, Malawi, on July 11, 2017. Madonna on July 11 took her four adopted Malawian children back to their home country for the opening of a paediatric hospital wing that her charity has built

AMOS GUMULIRA/AFP

In July 2017, Madonna opened the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, the first pediatric surgery and intensive care center in Malawi.

Mercy celebrated her 16th birthday in January 2022 at Six Flags Magic Mountain and a Tupac Shakur exhibit. "Happy Birthday Chifundo Mercy James," Madonna wrote on Instagram. "The kindest, most thoughtful, most magical girl on the planet! There is no one like you!"

Stella and Estere, 10

Stella and Estere Ciccone
Stella and Estere Ciccone

Madonna Instagram

Twins Stella and Estere were born in Malawi on Aug. 24, 2012. Madonna adopted her youngest daughters when they were 5 in February 2017.

"It's like they were always here," the Swept Away star told PEOPLE. "It didn't take long for them to get acclimated."

Maddona with Stella and Estere Ciccone
Maddona with Stella and Estere Ciccone

Madonna Instagram

"And they've learned, in time, that I'm their mother and nothing is going to change that," she added.

As the girls have grown, they've discovered their passions and talents. Madonna has shown off Stella's piano skills; both girls are talented dancers like their older brother.

Maddona with Stella and Estere Ciccone
Maddona with Stella and Estere Ciccone

Madonna Instagram

When the twins turned 10 in August 2022, the "Material Girl" singer celebrated them with a sweet slideshow of photos and videos on Instagram. "Happy birthday Estere and Stella Mwale! 💖💖 You both bring so much Love- Laughter and Light ✨✨ into all of our lives!! 💕💕," she captioned the post.

Madonna also threw the girls an epic wig party to celebrate the occasion. The proud mom shared snaps from the event on Instagram, including a photo of the twins posing with their siblings Mercy and David while wearing festive wigs.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • Ohtani, Rengifo hit two-run homers as Angels complete sweep of Jays with 8-3 win

    TORONTO — Even though the lowly Los Angeles Angles swept his Toronto Blue Jays, interim manager John Schneider will refrain from a furniture-tossing fit of anger to rally his club. The Angels (55-73) received two-run homers from Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani and solo blasts from Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout to handle the Blue Jays 8-3 in the series finale, outscoring the home side 22-3 in the three-game set. "I'm never the type of guy who will go in there and flip the table," Schneider said. "At

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • 'I've been able to dream big': 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan

    An Oakville, Ont., woman became the oldest female to climb the second highest mountain in the world at the age of 62, after picking up Alpine climbing at 50. Liliya Ianovskaia, not only managed to successfully summit Mount Everest in Nepal, she went on to climb two more mountains above 8,000 metres just weeks after. Despite Mount Everest being the highest mountain on earth at 8,849 metres, K2 in Pakistan, the second highest peak, is known to be one of the most dangerous and difficult treks due t

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm