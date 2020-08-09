Madonna working on script with Diablo Cody following reports of Interscope Records departure

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Madonna is getting "Into the Groove" by making major moves in 2020.

The legendary singer is a free agent after her contract with Interscope Records expired after a decade, Variety reports. Madonna hasn't confirmed her split from the label, with who she recorded a total of three studio albums including MDNA in 2012, Rebel Heart in 2015, and Madame X in 2019. She also dropped the MDNA World Tour live album with Interscope in 2013.

The Sun reports the "Material Girl" is eyeing a possible return to Warner Music, who helped launch her career in 1982 under their Sire Records. The label released her biggest titles to date starting with her self-titled debut in 1983, Like a Virgin a year later, followed by True Blue (1986), Like a Prayer (1989), Erotica (1992), among others.

While Madonna waits to announce the next step in her musical career, she's made it clear she's ready to get back into film. She revealed on Saturday she's been writing a screenplay with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody by sharing a video of the two women working together on Instagram. The details discussed include a description of one of Madonna's ensembles from her iconic Blonde Ambition tour. Could she be plotting her own biopic?

"When you’re stuck in a house with multiple injuries what do you do? she asked in the video's caption. "Write a Screenplay with Diablo Cody about..............📖🎥🎬🎤🎼🖤?"

Her last film project was 2011's W.E., which told the story of American socialite Wallis Simpson, who went on to marry King Edward VIII. Madonna wrote, produced, and directed the historical drama that was panned critically and considered a box office failure.

For fans clamoring for new content from the Queen of Pop, she's featured on the remix of Dua Lipa's song "Levitating" which also features super producer and artist Missy Elliot set to be released on August 14.

