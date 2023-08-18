Madonna vogues through her birthday celebrations after recent illness: 'It's great to be alive'

Madonna feels like a birthday girl partying for the very first time.

The legendary artist posted a reel of her birthday celebrations on Instagram, featuring Madonna strutting her stuff in Lisbon, Portugal, modeling several glam looks, dancing with friends, and even riding horses on the beach. "It's great to be alive," she wrote in the caption, referencing her recent health scare, a bacterial infection which led to the postponement of her Celebration tour (many dates are now been rescheduled).

The video was set to Madonna's own song, "Vogue," the pulsing beat and her invitation to "Strike a pose" repeating over the footage of the celebrations, before transitioning to footage of a pianist playing and singing Elton John's "Your Song."

"[It's] amazing to be able to put on my dancing shoes and celebrate my Birthday!" she wrote. "I'm so grateful. Thank you Lisbon and to all who made it possible!"

Madonna turned 65 on Aug. 16.

In late June, Madonna's representatives announced that a bacterial infection had led to Madonna spending several days in the ICU, but a full recovery was expected. They also announced plans to pause of all her commitments, including the start of her tour meant to celebrate 40 years of her music career.

In late July, the "Like a Prayer" singer shared an update on social media, posting a thank you to fans for their support and a video of her dancing to her own track, "Lucky Star." She also shared a post thanking her children for their support throughout her illness and recovery. "When the chips were down, my children really showed up for me," she wrote.

Just this week, Madonna announced the new dates for her Celebration tour, revealing that the first leg of the North American tour will now begin in early 2024. Until then, the Queen of Pop is going to continue her rest and recovery.

