Madonna Unveils Results Of Third Tattoo: 'I'm Completing The Trilogy'

Madonna has showed off the results of her third tattoo, claiming she’s now “completed the trilogy” of body art she wanted to have done in the space of a year.

At the end of 2020, the Express Yourself singer revealed she’d been inked for the first time at the age of 62, having the initials of all six of her children permanently etched on her wrist.

Since then, she’s gone under the needle twice more, unveiling her latest tattoo on her Instagram page late on Sunday night.

Madonna – who has been a student of Kabbalah since the 1990s – revealed she’d had the Hebrew word for “kiss” tattooed on her wrist, underneath her children’s initials.

She also shared a clip of herself getting the tattoo, explaining in the video: “I’m completing the trilogy of tattoos that I planned to do, so this is my third one.”

After her tattoo was finished, Madonna also gave some new ink to her tattoo artist East Iz.

“Just remember – you asked for it,” she joked, while tattooing an “X” on his hand, matching the tattoo she received herself earlier this year in a nod to her Madame X album.

Unfortunately, it seemed the famous perfectionist Madonna wasn’t exactly impressed with her own handiwork.

“I’m terrible!” she said with a laugh. “Look it’s my first tattoo, OK? I’m sorry about that. Just don’t tell anybody I did it.”

Last week, Madonna raised eyebrows when she shared a provocative bedroom photo-shoot on her Instagram page.

The Queen of Pop later called out Instagram for removing the photo due to the fact that one of her nipples was exposed in some of the snaps.

She fumed: “It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualised. The nipple that nourishes the baby!

“Can’t a mans nipple be experienced as erotic??!! And what about a woman’s ass which is never censored anywhere.”

