Madonna tour postponed after star admitted to intensive care

(Getty Images)

Madonna has postponed her forthcoming “Celebration” tour after developing a bacterial infection which saw her admitted to intensive care.

The singer, 64, is expected to make a full recovery but the incident has meant the forthcoming 40th anniversary tour starting next month has had to “paused”, her manager said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The tour had been scheduled to launch in Vancouver on July 15.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” her manager Guy Oseary wrote in a statement on Instagram. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.

“We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

The popstar had been preparing for her first ever greatest hits tour to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her breakout single, Holiday.

Organisers said "Madonna: The Celebration Tour” will take fans on her "artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began”.

The tour had been due to begin in Europe following a spate of North America dates, finishing in Amsterdam on December 1.

It is Madonna’s 12th concert tour.

The only UK date of the Celebration tour announced so far is on 14 October at the O2 Arena, though it is unclear if the date will be affected.

Madonna is the best-selling female artist in history, with around 335 million records sold.