Madonna threatens to 'split your banana' if you 'f--- with' Sam Smith on NSFW new song 'Vulgar'

Madonna and Sam Smith are, frankly, not f---ing around on their new song "Vulgar."

Channeling all of her "Vogue" ballroom energy into a sledgehammering beat, Madonna dominates the deliciously obscene manifesto with lyrics that offer a stern warning to the musical duo's detractors.

"Let's get into the groove, you know just what to do," Madonna sings, referencing lyrics from "Into the Groove," her 1985 hit from the movie Desperately Seeking Susan. "Boy, get down on your knees 'cuz I am Madonna. If you f--- with Sam tonight, you're f---ing with me. So, watch what you say, or I'll split your banana. We do what we wanna, we say what we've gotta. We're sexy, we're free, and we feel vulgar."

Smith and Madonna spend the rest of the song commanding that their subjects do their bidding.

"Say our f---ing names," Smith says, before Madonna closes the track with an epic sendoff. "Do you know how to spell my name? B-I-T-C-H," she sings. "Go f--- yourself. You heard me, bitch! Say our f---ing names!"

Sam Smith, Madonna

Paul Morigi/Getty, Ethan Miller/Getty Sam Smith and Madonna release new song 'Vulgar'

In addition to debuting "Vulgar," Madonna — who previously introduced Smith's performance of "Unholy" at the 2023 Grammys — recently collaborated with Saucy Santana on the 2022 single "Material Gworrllllllll!" before dropping another new song, "Popular" — a collaboration with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti, recorded for the former's new HBO series The Idol — last week. This year, she's also spent time in the recording studio with pop mastermind Max Martin, marking the first time she's worked with the Swedish hitmaker in her four-decade career.

The singer-songwriter is also set to embark this summer on her Celebration world tour with special guest Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul's Drag Race.

Listen to Madonna and Sam Smith's new song "Vulgar" above.

