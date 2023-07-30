Madonna Thanks Her Kids for Their Support After Her Hospitalization: 'It Made All the Difference'

"Love from family and friends is the best medicine," the singer wrote alongside photos with her son David Banda and daughter Lourdes Leon

madonna/instagram Madonna paid tribute to her kids following her recent hospitalization.

Madonna is thanking her kids for supporting her after she was hospitalized late last month for a “serious bacterial infection.”

The Queen of Pop, 64, paid tribute to her loved ones with a reflective Instagram post on Sunday, one month after her health scare.

Alongside the message, Madonna shared a photo showing her hugging her son David Banda, 17, as well as a snapshot with her daughter Lourdes Leon, 26, giving a peace sign.

madonna/instagram Madonna embraces her son in a photo shared on Instagram.

Related: Madonna Shares New Pictures After Hospitalization for Serious Bacterial Infection

“Love from family and friends is the best medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect,” Madonna began her caption.

“As a mother, you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving,” she wrote. “But when the chips were down, my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”



madonna/instagram Madonna and daughter Lourdes Leon pose for a selfie.

“So did the love and support from my friends,” added the “Vogue” singer, as she pointed out the second photo in her carousel of her holding a framed Polaroid picture, which was given to her as a gift.

“If you zoom into this picture I am holding, you will see a Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it,” she explained.

Madonna called the photo “a perfect triangle of brilliance” and said Warhol was an “artist who touched so many lives including my own.”



“I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive,” Madonna wrote. “And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone."

“Thank you @guyoseary for this gift! And thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me stay to finish doing my work!” she concluded, adding a heart emoji.

Related: Madonna Was 'Rundown,' 'Didn't Want to Take Time Away from Rehearsals' Before Hospitalization: Source (Exclusive)

Story continues

Earlier this week, Madonna hinted at just how grateful she was to have her health in check in the caption of an Instagram video of her dancing to her hit 1983 single “Lucky Star” to mark the 40th anniversary of her self-titled debut album.



“To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!” she wrote. Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too! And Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.”

Madonna's longtime manager Guy Oseary first confirmed she had entered the hospital in a June 28 Instagram post.



"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," wrote Oseary on his Instagram account. "At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The next morning, PEOPLE confirmed Madonna had returned home and was continuing to recover. "She's feeling better and following doctor's orders and resting," said a source close to the Grammy winner.

Another source told PEOPLE that Madonna's kids — Lourdes, David, Rocco, 22, Mercy, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, 10 — have been "so supportive" throughout the ordeal.

"She's doing better. She still has to rest," added the insider. "She wants to get back to the tour but it's not her focus right now. She's definitely going to tour and it's just a matter of when. And it will be a great concert. She loves to tour."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.