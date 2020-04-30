Madonna plans to 'breathe in the COVID-19 air' after testing positive for antibodies

Madonna reveals in "quarantine diaries" on Instagram that she’s tested positive for antibodies. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Madonna has revealed some health news in a new installment of what she’s calling her “quarantine diaries”

“Took a test the other day,” the singer said Thursday on Instagram. “And I found out that I have the antibodies, so tomorrow, I’m just going to go for a long drive in a car, and I’m going to roll down the window, and I’m going to breathe in, I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air.”

Madge also mused on her feelings about being away from the rest of the world.

“I think it’s quite significant that the paper I’m typing on just caught on fire and consumed my paper,” she said while positioned at a typewriter. “I am so confused in my own confusion, so bewildered in my incapacity to express my disappointment, so unwilling to fight with people I have been in quarantine with, because I know the futility of it, and yet I want to taste the satisfaction of being known, of being understood. It amazes me that we care so much about what people think or winning people’s favor or being right in an argument. I hate myself for this pettiness.”

Surprisingly, she added, “I want to be released from the bondage of giving a f***.” Madonna has been a controversial star who’s rarely appeared to care much of what others think of her in the past four decades.

Last month, she riled fans when she called the coronavirus “the great equalizer” from a bathtub filled with rose petals. They called her out for equating her life in a mansion was the same as it was for the many people struggling for basics, such as food and health care.

The “Like a Prayer” singer has made significant contributions to helping others during the pandemic, among them donating $1 million to the Gates Philanthropy Partners’s COVID-19 response fund.

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides.

