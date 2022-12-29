Madonna sparks confusion after posing in lingerie in holiday video with her children: ‘Bizarre’

Madonna has sparked confusion with her latest holiday post where she posed in lingerie before sharing a photo of herself with four of her children.

The 64 year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of herself in a Christmas-themed outfit. At the start of the clip, which played the song “Santa Baby” in the background, she wore a white puffy jacket and red Santa hat paired with silver jewellery.

The video then shows Madonna looking at the camera, but in a different outfit -- a black bralette along with her hat and accessories.

The clip ended with a photo of the pop star wearing her white coat once again and her children standing next to her and smiling. The photo featured twins Stella and Estere, 10, daughter Mercy James, 16, and son David Banda, 17.

While they weren’t in the Christmas photo, Madonna also has a 26-year-old daughter, Lourdes Leon, and 22-year-old son, Rocco Ritchie.

She kept the caption of the video simple, writing: “Santa Baby…………,” along with many Christmas-themed emojis.

Many fans went to the comments of the clip to claim that it was “bizarre” and to question the “Material Girl” singer for how she looked at the camera.

“Anyone else felt scared about her eyes?” one person wrote, while another added: “Seriously her face is different, her eyes are expressionless.”

A third person claimed: “Have you traded your soul for eternal youth or something. That’s [the] vibe this video gives me.”

A few fans claimed that Madonna looked “creepy” and encouraged her not to act “scary looking all the time”.

However, there were still some Instagram users who praised the pop icon and wished her a happy holiday.

“How do you get your skin so flawless?” one wrote. “Madonna you are such an inspiration to me. Merry Christmas, I love you my 80s sister”

“Merry Christmas to you and your beautiful kids!” another added.

This isn’t the first time that one of Madonna’s Instagram posts have turned heads. Last month, she shared a video of herself lip syncing to the song “vent” by Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, as she mimed the lyrics:“Have you ever been punched in your motherf****** face? What you say? Oh, you haven’t? Alright, wait, b****.”

The video sparked backlash from fans, with one claiming that it was “so sad what [she’s] become” and another responding: “Shame M would end her career this way: No class, no Grace, no style just yuk.”

Along with the Christmas video, the “Vogue” singer also shared a photo of her and four of her children posing in front of the tree on Twitter on Monday, as the caption reads: “Happy Holidays!!!!!”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Madonna for comment.