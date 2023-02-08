Madonna slams Grammys backlash over her looks: ‘I’m caught in the glare of ageism’

Madonna has hit back at criticism about her appearance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, branding it “ageism and misogyny”.

The 64-year-old Queen of Pop presented the award for best pop duo/group performance to Sam Smith and Kim Petras, for their hit Unholy, during Sunday night's ceremony in Los Angeles.

During her speech onstage, the star praised “the rebels out there” while brandishing a whip.

But it was her smooth face that led to a barrage of negative comments on social media and from some media outlets.

The star has now hit back with a defiant message to her critics with a lengthy message alongside a montage of clips from backstage at the awards show.

Her caption slammed comments about her “unrecognisable” appearance and she claimed it was the “closeup” from a “long lens camera” that distorted her face.

She wrote: “Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in.

“It was an honor for me to Introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys.

“I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammys - a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!!

The star has faced backlash for her appearance since Sunday night’s show (Getty Images)

“Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim .

“Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face!!

“A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45. And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.

The world is threatened by my power and my stamina. My intelligence and my will to survive.

But they will never break me

this is all the test. pic.twitter.com/XvcaaG0Rrs — Madonna (@Madonna) February 7, 2023

"I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I'm not going to start.

“I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come.

“In the words of Beyonce ‘You won't break my soul’.

“I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior - pushing boundaries - Standing up to the patriarchy - and Most of all enjoying my life.

Madonna will embark on a Greatest Hits tour in the summer (PA Wire)

“Bow down bi****s!”

German vocalist Petras became the first transgender woman to scoop the award for best pop duo/group performance.

During her acceptance speech, she said: “I don't think I could be here without Madonna.”

Madonna is set to go on her first embark on her first global tour in the summer, which will see her perform her greatest hits from across four decades in shows across North America and Europe.