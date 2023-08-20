Madonna shares video celebrating her birthday after health scare

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Madonna has shared a video celebrating her 65th birthday on Instagram.

The legendary singer got her kids together in Portugal for her big day, which came shortly after she was taken to an intensive care unit due to suffering a bacterial infection.

In the video, set to her hit song 'Vogue', we see Madonna and her loved ones riding horses on the beach, dancing around and putting on performances for each other. The video eventually cut to Elton John's 'Your Song' being played on piano.

"It's great to be Alive," she wrote, "and Amazing to Be able to put on my dancing shoes and Celebrate my Birthday!

"I'm So Grateful. Thank you Lisbon and to all who made it possible!"

Fans across the world were worried when Madonna was taken to the ICU in June and spent multiple days there, but it was soon announced that she was doing well and was expected to make a full recovery.

The health scare has meant that some dates for her upcoming greatest hits tour, which is to celebrate 40 years of Madonna's music, have had to be rescheduled.

In a post she wrote about her illness in July, Madonna said: "When the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference. So did the love and support from my friends...

"I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone."

Tickets for Madonna's Celebration Tour can be bought through her website or from Ticketmaster.

