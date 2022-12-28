Madonna Shares Sweet Photos from Christmas Celebration with Four of Her Kids: 'Santa Baby'

Angela Andaloro
·2 min read
Madonna and her children
Madonna and her children

Madonna/Instagram

Madonna is spending Christmas with those closest to her.

On Monday, the "Material Girl" singer, 64, shared scenes from her Christmas celebration with twins Stella and Estere, 10, daughter Mercy James, 16, and son David Banda, 17.

The icon shared a short clip on Instagram featuring herself in a festive red and white onesie and a Santa hat before her four kids appeared on either side of her to close out the video. "Santa Baby…………🎄🎅🏾🎁♥️!" she wrote.

She later posted a sweet photo with her kids on Twitter, in which each member of the family held up a different ornament of the initial of their first name. "Happy Holidays!!!!!🎅🏻🎄❤️✨," Madonna captioned the shot with her four kids in front of a Christmas tree.

Madonna is also mom to daughter Lourdes, 26 and son Rocco, 22.

Last month, the pop superstar celebrated Thanksgiving with all six of her children by her side.

Posing for a handful of family photos on Instagram, all of Madonna's children dressed up for the occasion in differing attire, as their mom rocked red hair and an all-black lace corset dress.

With the caption "What I'm thankful for," the musician started the post with a photo of her and eldest Lourdes, whom she shares with Carlos Leon, both wearing all black.

She then showed off an ensemble photo of the whole crew together, with Rocco wearing a suit, David wearing a light blue turtleneck, Mercy wearing a seasonal green dress, and the twins rocking opposing black and glittery dresses and skirts.

In another image, the twins can be seen DJing for the festivities, as their mother danced to the side. Madonna also opted for layers of silver necklaces to complete her holiday look — including a New York Yankees pendant — and a glass of red wine to match her hair.

Mercy, Stella, and Estere were all adopted by the pop star from 2008 to 2017, while Rocco is Madonna's biological son with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

