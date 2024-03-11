Madonna Says 'Sorry' After Mistakenly Calling Out Wheelchair User for Sitting Down at L.A. Celebration Tour

"Sorry about that. I'm glad you're here," the Queen of Pop told the fan after realizing why they weren't standing up

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Madonna performs during The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena in October 2023 in London

Madonna didn't mean to offend a wheelchair-using fan at her recent Los Angeles concert.

At the Queen of Pop's Celebration Tour stop at the Kia Forum in L.A. on March 9, she called out a fan in the crowd for not standing up during her performance — and quickly apologized to the audience member upon realizing they were using a wheelchair.

"What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you doing sitting down?" asked Madonna, 65, per fan-captured footage. She then walked to a corner of the stage to get a closer look at the fan, at which point she saw their wheelchair.

"Oh, OK. Politically incorrect," said the Grammy winner. "Sorry about that. I'm glad you're here."

Matthew Rettenmund / SplashNews Madonna performs in Brooklyn in December 2023

At another point during the same concert, the "Music" singer was joined on stage by fellow superstar Kylie Minogue to perform together for the first time ever. "On the subject of survival, I would like to introduce a very special guest who's going to come up here and sing with me," said Madonna, per fan-captured footage.

"Her name is Kylie Minogue," she told the crowd, who unanimously cheered as the "Padam Padam" singer walked on stage. "Now this is what we call a survivor, OK?"

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Madonna performs in London in October 2023

After the two artists a hug, Madonna continued, "I'm falling apart. Anyway, it's a privilege for me to be up here singing with you. You are a fighter, too. God bless you. Never give up. You never did."

Minogue, 55, originally from Melbourne, then told the audience, "This moment has been a long, long, long, long time coming." Madonna quipped that they'd never performed together because "Australia's far."

Together, they performed a cover of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" as well as a rendition of Minogue's signature hit "Can't Get You Out of My Head."

Following the concert, Minogue posted to Instagram and shared a video of herself grooving to "Ray of Light" as Madonna performed at the venue. "MADONNA 💓 It’s been a long time coming!!! LOVED being with you!!!! Celebration Tour AND it is now International Women’s Day," she captioned the clip. "THANK YOU and LOVE LOVE LOVE."

Throughout the Celebration Tour, which chronicles Madonna's decades-long, hit-filled career, she's been joined by a slew of special guests while performing her 1990 classic "Vogue" including Pamela Anderson, Amy Schumer, Julia Garner, Kelly Ripa and more.

