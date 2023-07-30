Madonna Says She's 'Lucky' To Be Alive One Month After Hospital Stay

Madonna says she’s grateful to be alive one month after being released from the hospital for a “serious bacterial infection.”

The Queen of Pop has been on the mend since late June, when she was found “unresponsive” and sent to a New York hospital for treatment, according to multiple reports.

Her longtime manager Guy Oseary confirmed Madonna was out of the intensive care unit in a statement on June 28, where he told fans she was expected to make a full recovery. The star was released from the hospital a day later.

On Sunday, Madonna seemed to be doing much better as she spent time with son David Banda and daughter Lourdes Leon in photos posted on Instagram.

“Love from family and friends is the best Medicine,” she wrote, with her arms wrapped around Banda in the first snap. “One month out of the hospital and I can reflect.”

Madonna visits

Madonna visits "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on August 10, 2022.

“As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving,” the “Lucky Star” singer went on, also adding a glam photo with eldest daughter Leon. “But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me I saw a side to them I had never seen before.”

In addition to Leon and Banda, Madonna is mom to son Rocco Ritchie, daughter Mercy James and twins Stella and Estere James.

“It made all the difference,” the star continued. “So did the love and support from my friends.”

Madonna pointed out some special trinkets in the photos, where she showed off an Andy Warhol Polaroid of artist Keith Haring while wearing a jacket bearing Michael Jackson’s face.

She called the scene “a perfect triangle of Brilliance,” honoring artists “who touched so many lives including my own.”

Madonna thanked her manager Oseary for the piece of Warhol art, saying, “I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone.”

Story continues

The “Music” songstress finished on a spiritual note, writing, “And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!”

Madonna publicly addressed her health scare in an Instagram post earlier this month, where she thanked fans for their “positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement.”

“I have felt your love,” she wrote. “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”

Related...