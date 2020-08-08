Madonna Says She’s Working on a Secret Screenplay With ‘Juno’ Writer Diablo Cody

Madonna has revealed that she is working on a screenplay with Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody.

The pop star announced the news in a short video posted to her Instagram on Friday with the caption, “When you’re stuck in a house with multiple injuries what do you do? Write a screenplay with Diablo Cody about…?” Madonna followed this statement with emojis indicating that the project could be music-related.

The video shows Madonna and Cody working together, with Cody typing on a laptop and a table full of dated notebooks in front of them. Madonna even describes to Cody her iconic Jean Paul Gaultier cone-bra costume from the 1990 “Blond Ambition” tour, leading fans to theorize that the two are writing a biopic of Madonna’s career.

“The garters were over the suit bottoms, right?” Cody asks in the video. “Yeah,” Madonna replies. “Straight pin-striped pants sit beneath the corset, it’s cut high-waisted on the leg, the garters come down here, cone bra zipped up the front and then the double-breasted suit coat goes over it.”

This mysterious screenplay is not Madonna’s first venture into film, having appeared in 17 films over the course of her career, including the 1991 tour documentary “Madonna: Truth or Dare.” She has also directed two projects recently, “Filth and Wisdom” in 2008 and 2011’s “W.E.”

Cody won an Academy Award for best original screenplay for “Juno” in 2007 and has since written and produced “Jennifer’s Body” in 2009, “Young Adult” in 2011, “Ricki and the Flash” in 2015 and, most recently, “Tully” in 2018.

Watch the full video below.

