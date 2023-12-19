Madonna Says She Was in an ‘Induced Coma for 48 Hours’ Due to Bacterial Infection

The singer opened up about her recent health scare while performing in New York on Saturday night as part of her Celebration World Tour

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Madonna

Madonna is sharing new details about her recent hospitalization for a bacterial infection.

The singer, 65, opened up about her June illness that had her admitted to the intensive care unit for several days. She revealed details about the life-changing situation while performing a show in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday night, telling the crowd that she was in "an induced coma for 48 hours" in June.



She then took a moment to thank her Kabbalah teacher, who was by her side at the hospital. “The only voice I heard was his. I heard him say, ‘Squeeze my hand,' " Madonna told the crowd, according to a fan-captured video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Grammy winner also gave a shout-out to her friend Shavawn, who was in the audience on Saturday and credited her with saving her life by rushing her to the hospital.

"There are some very important people in the room tonight that were with me at the hospital. There's one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital," she said of Shavawn in the clip. "I don't even remember; I passed out on my bathroom floor and woke up in the ICU ... She saved my life."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Madonna performs in London on Oct. 14, 2023.

During her candid speech to the crowd, Madonna also recounted her first moments upon coming out of her coma. “There were a couple of things I thought about when I first became conscious and I saw my six incredible children sitting around me — by the way, I had to almost die to get all my kids in one room," she quipped, referring to Lourdes, 27, Rocco, 23, David Banda, 18, Mercy James, 17, and 11-year-old twins Estere and Stella.

Related: Madonna's 6 Children: Everything to Know

Madonna's longtime manager, Guy Oseary, announced on Instagram on June 28 that the "Material Girl" singer was recovering in the ICU after developing a "serious" bacterial infection. At the time, he said she was still under medical care but expected to make a "full recovery."

Story continues

Oseary also shared that she would need to pause all of her work commitments, including her tour. "We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows," he added.

The following day, PEOPLE confirmed that Madonna had left the hospital and returned home. "She's feeling better and following doctor's orders and resting," a source said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Madonna's Boyfriend Josh Popper Joins Her Onstage at Celebration Tour in New York

Matthew Rettenmund / SplashNews Madonna performs in Brooklyn, New York, on Dec. 13, 2023.

Madonna spoke out two weeks later, thanking her fans for all of their prayers and well-wishes. "I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," she wrote on Instagram.

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," she continued. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappointment anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."



Madonna was able to resume her tour in October, kicking it off in London on Oct. 14. A week later, during a show in Antwerp, Belgium, she told the crowd it was "a miracle" that she was back onstage doing what she loves.

"Less than four months ago, I was in a hospital and I was unconscious, and people were thinking, predicting that I might not make it," she said, according to a video taken by a fan. "So, it’s a f---ing miracle that I’m here right now."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.