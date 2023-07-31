Madonna Says She Feels ‘Lucky’ to Be Alive After Health Scare

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Madonna took to social media on Sunday to credit her loved ones with helping her heal after a major medical emergency last month.

“Love from family and friends is the best Medicine,” the Queen of Pop wrote in an emotional Instagram caption next to photos of her with two of her six children—David Banda, her 17-year-old son, and Lourdes Leon, her 26-year-old daughter.

A month after being discharged from the hospital for a bacterial infection that forced her to postpone the first leg of her upcoming Celebration Tour, the singer announced it was time to “reflect.”

“As a Mother you can really get caught up in the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving………..” she wrote. “But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

In addition to Lourdes and David, Madonna’s other children are Rocco Ritchie, 22; Mercy James, 17; and twins Stella and Estere Ciccone, 10. She shares Lourdes with ex-partner Carlos Leon, and Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, while David, Mercy, Stella, and Estere were all adopted from Malawi.

The Vogue singer also thanked her friends for their “love and support,” shouting out her manager, Guy Oseary, whom she said recently gifted her a picture of Keith Haring taken by Andy Warhol. Between shots of her with David and Lourdes, Madonna included a photo of herself holding up the Haring portrait. In it, Haring can be seen from behind wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face emblazoned on it.

Madonna called the shot “a perfect triangle of brilliance,” adding, “I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone.”

Earlier in July, Madonna reassured her fans that she’d be “back with you as soon as I can.” The North American leg of the seven-month Celebration Tour, originally scheduled to have kicked on on July 15, will be rescheduled, she said. The European stint of the tour is still set to begin in October.

Story continues

The tour, Madonna’s 12th, is meant to salute her legendary four-decade career. The singer-songwriter rung in the 40th anniversary of her self-titled debut album earlier this week, posting a video to Instagram of her dancing to the 1983 hit single ‘Lucky Star.’

“To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!” she wrote. “Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too!”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.