Madonna Shows Off Results Of Second Ever Tattoo After Getting Inked On Instagram
Madonna has shared a video of herself getting her second tattoo on Instagram.
Having mostly abstained from body art during her life, the Queen of Pop revealed at the end of last year that she’d decided to have her first tat at the age of 62, having her six children’s initials inked on her wrist.
On Sunday, she revealed on Instagram that she’d decided to go under the needle for a second time, having a red “X” tattooed on her wrist in honour of her most recent album, Madame X.
After drinking a glass of wine in what she said was her attempt at numbing the pain, Madonna told her 15-year-old son David: “Look, I’m going to get another tattoo. It’s not anything different or new, that I was planning on doing, but I thought maybe you’d want to watch. Just for a second.”
“It’s going to be red, blood red” Madonna told the teenage aspiring footballer.
“Because this revolutionary business...” he then said, to which she responded: “Is a bloody business.”
As David cheered her on from the sidelines, Madonna was then heard telling tattoo artist Robbie Ra: “That hurts, oh my god, I really don’t like you right now. [But] even if I complain don’t feel like you have to stop. I’m used to people hurting me, and also I’m used to being in pain.”
“Why do you need a bigger needle?” she asks later in the clip, before adding: “Wait, you’re English? OK, everything’s coming into focus now.”
Showing off the finished tat, she posed saying: “Power to the people.”
The tattooist also posted the same clip on his own Instagram page, writing: “This was nuts!”
Madonna is currently working on a tour film based on her Madame X live shows, which is rumoured to be debuting on Netflix later this year.
Although the Madame X tour was lauded by critics and fans, it was also met with an array of problems, largely due to technical issues and an injury Madonna sustained early in the run.
The final shows were then cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
